See the new features added to Nicky Romero Kickstart 2 in action

When David Guetta calls a product "life-changing", you know you're on to a winner. This is just one glowing endorsement of the Nicky Romero Kickstart 2 plugin developed with Cableguys.

The "life-changing" component France's biggest DJ was referring to is the addition of a new moveable slope option, which allows the kick and bass components to work together in perfect harmony.

This is just one of several new features to arrive in Kickstart 2. Users are also now able to take advantage of the new Audio Trigger function, which allows you to move away from just four-to-the-floor kick patterns and use the sidechaining plugin for more complex beats.

It also benefits from a new Band Split function that allows you to subtly sidechain the lower frequencies, leaving the mids and highs intact.

Check out our video above with some of these new features in action.

(Image credit: Cableguys)

Kickstart 2 is available on PC (VST2/VST3/AAX) and Mac (VST2/VST3/AU/AAX Intel & M1 Native) for just €14/$16, or just €5/$5 for an upgrade from version 1. For more info, check out the Kickstart website.