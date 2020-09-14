Watch Les Claypool give a Primus bass lesson to Aquaman and Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa

Actor Jason Momoa's bass guitar odyssey is continuing with the news he's got a one-to-one Primus bass lesson from Les Claypool himself.

Visiting Claypool at his Claypool Cellars winery in Sebastopol, California (a great pinot noir, reportedly), Momoa had the honour of a low end virtuoso tutorial on 1993 Primus classic My Name Is Mud from the Pork Soda album.

My Claypool was even inspired to sit in on drums and let Momoa take on sole bass duties for a jam – high praise indeed.

@prideofgypsies came out to visit and we had ourselves a grand ol’ time. @claypoolcellars Les Ler Tim A photo posted by @primusville on Sep 11, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

The Aquaman and Game Of Thrones star has already flexed his bass chops recently when he was gifted a relic'd Fender Custom Shop P-Bass for his 41st birthday built by Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt and immediately played Flea's bassline from the Chili Peppers' version of Stevie Wonder's Higher Ground.