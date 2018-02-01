More

Watch John Petrucci annihilate the Super Mario Bros theme in warp-speed guitar playthrough

By ()

Dream Theater man joins FamilyJules for Nintendo prog-metal mash-up

How’s this for a speed run? In a brief stop off from this year’s G3 tour with Joe Satriani and Phil Collen, John Petrucci found time to cover the Super Mario Bros theme tune - and, of course, he lent his own warp-speed skills to the track.

Accompanying YouTube videogame guitar cover star FamilyJules, Petrucci blazes through the lead melody before taking the theme to a whole new dimension with some mind-bending modal licks on his Ernie Ball Music Man Imperial Blue Monarchy Series Majesty - he even deploys a Mario amiibo as a pick.

“This was a dream come true,” says Jules. “John is one of my biggest influences of all time - I've been listening to Dream Theater for as long as I can remember and owe so much of my playing ability to his tutorials on YouTube as well as his DVD, Rock Discipline.”

D’aww. This isn’t the first all-star Mario cover we’ve heard lately, either; back at the end of 2016, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto played the Nintendo classic's theme on acoustic guitar with The Roots.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info