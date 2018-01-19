Def Leppard's Phil Collen: these are the 11 guitarists that blew my mind

2018 is going to be a big year for Phil Collen. Right now, he’s on the G3 tour with Joe Satriani and John Petrucci – an invitation only awarded to the finest axemen on planet earth, joining an elite list that includes Yngwie Malmsteen, Eric Johnson, Paul Gilbert, Guthrie Govan and more.

But comes year’s end, he’ll be conquering UK arenas with classic rock legends Def Leppard, performing one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all-time – 1987 masterpiece Hysteria – in its entirety. While most of his bandmates would count the Sheffield date as their hometown show, the Hackney-born guitarist has his eyes on the London O2 Arena date – headlining the capital’s biggest indoor venue for the first time in his career…

“It’s gonna be great,” he chuckles with a cockney geezer laugh. “Usually we do Wembley or Earls Court or whatever, but this one is gonna be big. I’ve only been to the venue a few times, I saw Rihanna there some years ago which was cool.

"We did the Las Vegas Hysteria residency a few years ago and it was weird learning some of these ‘new’ songs – because some of it we hadn’t played before or only done once or twice a million years ago.

"Doing the album in its entirety, as a concept, is amazing. Normally, you’d never think about playing Pour Some Sugar On Me early on - you’d usually save it for last, but it really works!”

Considering Hysteria’s staggering seven singles have been regularly featured in the setlist over the years, the guitarist admits it isn’t really the guitar work that presents the biggest challenges for him…

“I think the hardest part is playing these intricate rhythms and singing over them at the same time, shouting ‘Run Riot’ or ‘Don’t Stood Shotgun’ at the top of my lungs!” laughs Collen.

“Those are the things I look forward to because they’re a bit more of a challenge. But we’ve played a lot of these songs a million times, especially in the studio when we recorded them, so it will be nice to do them different context.

"It’s almost like you’re not playing the song, it’s part of a concept album like those albums from the 70s, with its own sound and stamp. The songs mean a bit more together than they do as standalone tracks…”

Triple threat

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for right now, it’s all guns blazing with G3. Most guitarists’ fingers would turn to jelly having to share a stage with shred masters like Satriani and Petrucci, though for Phil, it’s a case of playing to his own strengths – just like his fellow axemen do with theirs…

“I’m a different player to those guys, but that’s what G3 is all about,” he reveals.

“We have Debbi Blackwell-Cook getting up for some Delta Deep stuff with Forrest Robinson on drums, plus Craig Martini who plays with Paul Gilbert on bass… he’s an insane player. Then Petrucci does his set and it’s more instrumental, it’s not Dream Theater stuff but his own. He’s such an amazing player. Then Joe goes on and we all love Joe; he has these beautiful melodies and feel. So everyone is very different, but the common thread is the electric guitar…

“We all get up at the end doing three-part harmonies for Deep Purple’s Highway Star,” says Collen. “It sounds insane – the first night we did it, it actually sounded like we were miming… we were that locked in!

"As scary as they are as players, they’re really inspiring. What’s really good is what we leave out – we go into these jams and John might hit a jazz chord to completely change the mood and take us to a different space.

"It’s all about inspiration - I’m having a blast on this tour. It’s an honour for me, getting wrapped up in this stuff!”

Playing different songs in different venues to most likely a different crowd, one can’t help but wonder if the guitarist takes his gargantuan Def Leppard rig out on these dates or perhaps something a little less stadium-sized…

I’m still playing my Jackson PC1, which we’ve continued to evolve – it now has titanium parts, a Floyd Rose, just extra things… I’m always adding to it

“I’ve just got this new customised Blackstar rig,” he reveals. “It’s one of their ID series models with a double power amp and all this stuff, plus two 4X12 cabs. It sounds amazing, which is why I’ve been using it.

"I’m still playing my Jackson PC1, which we’ve continued to evolve – it now has titanium parts, a Floyd Rose, just extra things… I’m always adding to it. Jackson have started baking the wood to give it this vintage feel and sound. It’s constant evolution as far as that thing goes. And Larry DiMarzio is making me a customised set of pickups that I’ll be using soon as well.

"There’s a lot going on in the guitar world!”

Here, the Def Leppard gunslinger namechecks the 11 guitarists who blew his mind…

Def Leppard's entire back catalogue is now on streaming services for the very first time - click here to find it - and the band has also announced a UK and Ireland Hysteria tour for December:

1 Dec: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

2 Dec: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

4 Dec: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

6 Dec: London The O2, UK

8 Dec: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

9 Dec: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

11 Dec: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

12 Dec: Manchester Arena, UK

14 Dec: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, UK

15 Dec: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

17 Dec: Birmingham Arena, UK