Watch Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto play the Nintendo classic's theme on guitar

Nintendo fans are getting rather excited over the company's upcoming Switch console, but it turns out Mario/Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto plays more than just games; he's a dab hand on the acoustic guitar, too.

In the video above, the gaming genius picks up a Gibson to perform a fingerstyle arrangement of the Super Mario Bros Theme with The Roots, after unveiling the Switch on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Miyamoto is also a big fan of bluegrass and country, as you can see from his performance at Nintendo Big Band Live in 2003 below.

This isn't the first time Nintendo and guitar have collided, of course; let us not forget the NES Paul - a guitar made from a vintage console - and Guitar Boy, the latter of which functions as a Game Boy and a playable six-string.

