Watch Eddie Van Halen's final concert with Van Halen – featuring soundboard audio

New fan-filmed footage of Van Halen's entire final show from 2015 has surfaced online with with soundboard audio.
It captures a 23-song set at the Hollywood Bowl on the band's third tour with David Lee Roth following their 2007 reunion. It would turn out to be Eddie Van Halen's final live performance.
See the set above, courtesy of YouTube user Greg L.
Setlist:
01. Light Up The Sky
02. Runnin' With The Devil
03. Romeo Delight
04. Everybody Wants Some!!
05. Drop Dead Legs
06. Feel Your Love Tonight
07. Somebody Get Me A Doctor
08. She's The Woman
09. I'll Wait
10. Drum Solo
11. Little Guitars
12. Dance The Night Away
13. Beautiful Girls
14. Women In Love...
15. Hot For Teacher
16. Dirty Movies
17. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover)
18. Unchained
19. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
20. Guitar Solo
21. You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)
22. Panama
23. Jump