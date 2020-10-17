Watch Eddie Van Halen's final concert with Van Halen – featuring soundboard audio

New fan-filmed footage of Van Halen's entire final show from 2015 has surfaced online with with soundboard audio.

It captures a 23-song set at the Hollywood Bowl on the band's third tour with David Lee Roth following their 2007 reunion. It would turn out to be Eddie Van Halen's final live performance.

See the set above, courtesy of YouTube user Greg L.

Setlist:

01. Light Up The Sky

02. Runnin' With The Devil

03. Romeo Delight

04. Everybody Wants Some!!

05. Drop Dead Legs

06. Feel Your Love Tonight

07. Somebody Get Me A Doctor

08. She's The Woman

09. I'll Wait

10. Drum Solo

11. Little Guitars

12. Dance The Night Away

13. Beautiful Girls

14. Women In Love...

15. Hot For Teacher

16. Dirty Movies

17. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover)

18. Unchained

19. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love

20. Guitar Solo

21. You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)

22. Panama

23. Jump