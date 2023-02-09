Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith play for audience of 17 after crashing open mic night

By Will Groves
published

Star drummer joined Melbourne locals for AC/DC covers rockout

February 8th saw Chad Smith at a loose end during Red Hot Chili Peppers' Australian leg of their mammoth global tour, with time to fill between two sell-out shows at Melbourne's 53,000-capacity Docklands Stadium. So, what's a drummer of the people to do?

In Smith's case, the answer is to rock up and play at the city's Cherry Bar, a venue of unconfirmed maximum capacity, but on the night in question reportedly hosting 17 audience members. Lucky punters were attending the venue's Cherry Jam open mic night, and Smith's ensuing performance was documented by fellow participant and drummer Seth O'Donnell.

Seth posted on Instagram, "Words can't describe this. Got to play drums in front of my idol @chadsmithofficial from the @chilipeppers, then he played them with my sticks (and broke them), and then I got to hang with him."

O'Donnell also grabbed a snap of his now-treasured sticks, which Smith borrowed and broke in the process.

Smith joined local musicians AC Dan and Josh May on stage to perform two AC/DC songs - If You Want Blood and Up to My Neck in You - and the venue has since posted the performance footage you can watch at the top of the page.

For his labours, Smith earned one free drinks voucher, and the gratitude of the venue's management, who confirmed what we already knew, stating for the record "Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is a legend." 

A post shared by Seth O'Donnell (@sethodonnell31) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.