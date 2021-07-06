Want a totally unique sound for your music? Maybe it’s time to make your own plugins! Find out how in the latest issue of Computer Music!

Making plugins might sound like a complex subject, but actually the DIY approach is easier than ever and, if you think about it, what could give you a more bespoke sound? Find out how you can create your own synths and effects easily in the new issue of Computer Music (August 2021), out now!

PLUS: Get our very first DIY plugin Melda’s CM Pluck for FREE! Not only do you get this new little beauty but in the process, you’ll get Melda’s complete free collection of 37 effects as well!

FREE Ultimate Breaks Sample DVD

Our Ultimate Series of sample collections continues with an incredible double-hitter of new breaks samples, with two new packs of vinyl-inspired breaks and loops. To complete the collection we’ve added three great collections from the mighty CM Vault to make this the must-have breakbeat sample collection!

Make music now!

Also in the August 2021 issue, we have a triple header of Expert Guides with Dave Clews getting sad over chord progressions, Dave Gale getting vocal with CM Zebra and the Audiotent team getting your effects rising! We should also call this Play Music Now as well, because we have a massive, bonus Back 2 Live feature on how to take your sound to stage now that we are – fingers crossed – returning to live performances.

Interviews!

In this issue we also have an interview Loraine James who made what many called the ‘album of the year’ before lockdown and has now made what many are calling ‘album of the year’ post lockdown! There’s also an interview with Rural Tapes who explains how he has worked with members of Hot Chip and R.E.M.

There are some excellent products on our test bench including Orchestral Tools Tallinn, Tone2 Warlock and UVI 8-Bit plus many, many others.

The August 2021 issue of Computer Music is yet another issue not to be missed!

