Walrus Audio offers a spectrum of colourful modulation options with the Polychrome analogue flanger

Walrus Audio has unveiled the latest in its impressive lineup of modulation pedals, the Polychrome analogue flanger. Assuming a similar control setup to Walrus favourites Julia and Lillian, it complements its all-analogue flanger with pitch-shifting vibrato and clever blending and switching options.

Indeed, you do not have to use this simply as a flanger, and the D-F-V (Dry, Flange, Vibrato) blend knob plus switches for shape and voice positively discourage mainstream stock tones. Those classic tones are there, for sure, but you've got the ability to take your modulation off-piste.

Joining the D-F-V blend control are knobs for Rate, Depth, Speed and Feedback controls. You can set up the Polychrome to add some subtle modulation or something more extreme. The shape switch selects your wave shape for modulating the delay line. At the top position you've got a sine wave, triangle in the middle, and the bottom position gives you a a randomly generated LFO.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Naturally, the D-F-V blend control is central to proceedings. Position it at noon is where you've got classic flanger tones, while turning the knob all the way clockwise turns the effect off.

Flipping the voice switch up to the sine position, turning the D-F-V blend control all the way clockwise and taking the feedback control back will give you a taste of full-on pitch vibrato that you won't find elsewhere.

This snazzy looking unit also features top-mounted jacks and original artwork by David Hüttner. It is true bypass, takes a 9V DC power supply, and priced £185 / $199.

See Walrus Audio for more details.