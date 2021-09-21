More

Superbooth 2021 first look video: Waldorf's M synth is here to take you back to the '90s

By ( , , )

Meet the next-gen Microwave and Microwave II hybrid

Superbooth 2021: It wouldn’t be a synth show without the surprise revival of some piece of vintage gear. This year’s comeback arrives from Waldorf, which is returning to the wavetable roots of its ’80s and ’90s instruments with M.

M is a dual-oscillator wavetable synth that can be switched between two modes based on Waldorf's Microwave and Microwave II instruments. Rather than being a pure reissue, M is a hybrid instrument in its own right, one which shares several key traits with Waldorf’s more recent Iridium.

Here, those wavetable oscillators are paired with an analogue low-pass 24dB/Oct VCF, complete with resonance and analogue saturation. It also packs a true stereo analogue VCA with panning option.

