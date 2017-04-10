More

Voxengo’s CRTIV Reverb promises plenty of easy-access spaces

By ()

Use it on vocals, guitars and drums

Like a well-designed house, Voxengo’s new CRTIV Reverb is said to offer plenty of spaces, while only requiring minimal effort to use. (OK, the second part of that analogy doesn’t quite work, but you get the general idea.)

The control set has been kept relatively simple, with the stompbox graphic on the GUI suggesting  that pedal-style operation is what Voxengo was shooting for. We’re promised dense tails, well-define spacialisation and good stereo field placement.

Find out more on the Voxengo website. CRTIV costs $35, and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. There’s a demo to try, too. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info