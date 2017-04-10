Voxengo’s CRTIV Reverb promises plenty of easy-access spaces

Like a well-designed house, Voxengo’s new CRTIV Reverb is said to offer plenty of spaces, while only requiring minimal effort to use. (OK, the second part of that analogy doesn’t quite work, but you get the general idea.)

The control set has been kept relatively simple, with the stompbox graphic on the GUI suggesting that pedal-style operation is what Voxengo was shooting for. We’re promised dense tails, well-define spacialisation and good stereo field placement.

Find out more on the Voxengo website. CRTIV costs $35, and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. There’s a demo to try, too.