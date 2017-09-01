Vox launches affordable, Nutube-equipped VX50 bass, acoustic guitar and keyboard amps

PRESS RELEASE: The compact and lightweight VX series of amps is joined by a new 50W model for bass, featuring Nutube, the new vacuum tube.

Its distinctive advantages include a VOX original eight-inch speaker, a unique bass reflex structure that ensures ample power and rich low-frequency reproduction, and warm vacuum tube sound.

There's also a four-band EQ that allows detailed sound-shaping, a compressor effect that's indispensable for bass, and an overdrive effect that provides everything from subtle grit to high gain overdrive.

Also provided are a full complement of input/output jacks, including an AUX IN jack, headphone jack, and a DIRECT OUT jack for direct connection to your PA system. Aesthetically, the VX50 BA sports a red color scheme, a traditional VOX vertical logo, and a metal grille for a distinct and edgy look.

Revolutionarily lightweight and compact, with 50W of high output

In spite of its high 50W output power, the lightweight 4.5 kg (9.9lbs) body and compact design mean that transportation is easy. The one-piece ABS chassis ensures high durability and great sound quality while keeping the weight light.

The warm vacuum tube sound of Nutube

By using Nutube, the new vacuum tube, this amp achieves 50W of high output power while being more compact, lightweight, and power-efficient. You'll enjoy the rich overtones and sonic power that you expect from vacuum tubes, as well as output power with a tone that's clear, yet warm and fat.

Bass reflex structure provides ample output power and rich low-frequency reproduction

A proprietary, optimized bass reflex structure is used, with every detail adjusted specially to obtain more powerful sound. The chassis uses ABS polymer for its light weight, durability, and excellent acoustical properties. This also allows for a 3D design that would be impossible with wooden material and achieves the ideal cabinet resonance. In addition, wood is used for the baffle, achieving the optimal resonance for a bass amp. While the chassis is ABS polymer, the distinctive stony-finish exterior emanates an aura of quality.

Four-band EQ allows the bassist to shape their sound in detail

The amp is equipped with a four-band EQ: BASS, LO MID, HI MID, and TREBLE. This provides the detailed sound-shaping control needed for bass. With the VX50 BA, you'll have the means to adjust your sound in a wide range that covers any style.

Compressor for tight-sounding performance, and punchy overdrive

Turning the COMP switch on engages the compressor circuit, giving you a sound with compression and sustain. You'll enjoy the consistent dynamics, and the tight and stable sound. Turning the DRIVE switch on applies overdrive, delivering a punchy sound that ranges from mild overdrive to full-on saturation. If both the DRIVE switch and COMP switch are on, the overdrive sound is mixed with the low range of the compressed clean sound, giving you a unique sound that is distorted yet preserves the low-frequency range.

A rich array of input/output jacks

The AUX IN jack lets you connect an audio player or rhythm machine for jam sessions, the DIRECT OUT jack can be used for direct connection to your tuner or PA system, and the headphone jack is ideal for practicing at home.