Vox launches affordable, Nutube-equipped VX50 bass, acoustic guitar and keyboard amps
We were mighty impressed with Vox’s first commercially available Nutube mini-valve amp, the MV50, but the VX50, the company’s next use of the technology, isn’t aimed at electric players at all, instead shooting for bassists, acoustic guitar players and keyboardists.
The VX50BA, VX50AG and VX50KB deliver a 50W output from a compact, lightweight package (under 4.5kg/10lbs), but a bass reflex structure promises to reproduce a powerful low-end.
The feature set differs on each combo, but unlike the MV50, there are multiple channels, along with a full complement of EQ.
Best of all, the amps are available from September for a modest £229 - not bad for a valve-equipped, giggable combo.
Head on through the gallery for the full lowdown on each model, and visit Vox Amps for more info. We’re hoping a guitar incarnation will follow soon, likely at NAMM.
Vox VX50BA
PRESS RELEASE: The compact and lightweight VX series of amps is joined by a new 50W model for bass, featuring Nutube, the new vacuum tube.
Its distinctive advantages include a VOX original eight-inch speaker, a unique bass reflex structure that ensures ample power and rich low-frequency reproduction, and warm vacuum tube sound.
There's also a four-band EQ that allows detailed sound-shaping, a compressor effect that's indispensable for bass, and an overdrive effect that provides everything from subtle grit to high gain overdrive.
Also provided are a full complement of input/output jacks, including an AUX IN jack, headphone jack, and a DIRECT OUT jack for direct connection to your PA system. Aesthetically, the VX50 BA sports a red color scheme, a traditional VOX vertical logo, and a metal grille for a distinct and edgy look.
Revolutionarily lightweight and compact, with 50W of high output
In spite of its high 50W output power, the lightweight 4.5 kg (9.9lbs) body and compact design mean that transportation is easy. The one-piece ABS chassis ensures high durability and great sound quality while keeping the weight light.
The warm vacuum tube sound of Nutube
By using Nutube, the new vacuum tube, this amp achieves 50W of high output power while being more compact, lightweight, and power-efficient. You'll enjoy the rich overtones and sonic power that you expect from vacuum tubes, as well as output power with a tone that's clear, yet warm and fat.
Bass reflex structure provides ample output power and rich low-frequency reproduction
A proprietary, optimized bass reflex structure is used, with every detail adjusted specially to obtain more powerful sound. The chassis uses ABS polymer for its light weight, durability, and excellent acoustical properties. This also allows for a 3D design that would be impossible with wooden material and achieves the ideal cabinet resonance. In addition, wood is used for the baffle, achieving the optimal resonance for a bass amp. While the chassis is ABS polymer, the distinctive stony-finish exterior emanates an aura of quality.
Four-band EQ allows the bassist to shape their sound in detail
The amp is equipped with a four-band EQ: BASS, LO MID, HI MID, and TREBLE. This provides the detailed sound-shaping control needed for bass. With the VX50 BA, you'll have the means to adjust your sound in a wide range that covers any style.
Compressor for tight-sounding performance, and punchy overdrive
Turning the COMP switch on engages the compressor circuit, giving you a sound with compression and sustain. You'll enjoy the consistent dynamics, and the tight and stable sound. Turning the DRIVE switch on applies overdrive, delivering a punchy sound that ranges from mild overdrive to full-on saturation. If both the DRIVE switch and COMP switch are on, the overdrive sound is mixed with the low range of the compressed clean sound, giving you a unique sound that is distorted yet preserves the low-frequency range.
A rich array of input/output jacks
The AUX IN jack lets you connect an audio player or rhythm machine for jam sessions, the DIRECT OUT jack can be used for direct connection to your tuner or PA system, and the headphone jack is ideal for practicing at home.
Vox VX50AG
PRESS RELEASE
Revolutionarily lightweight and compact, with 50W of high output
In spite of its high 50W output power, the lightweight 4.1 kg (9lbs) body and compact design mean that transportation is easy. The one-piece ABS chassis ensures high durability and great sound quality while keeping the weight light.
The warm vacuum tube sound of Nutube
By using Nutube, the new vacuum tube, this amp achieves high 50W output power while being more compact, lightweight, and power-efficient. You'll enjoy the inimitably rich overtones and sonic power of vacuum tubes, as well as a clear and compressed output tone.
Eight-inch coaxial speaker delivers extended high-frequency expression
The two-way coaxial speaker features a powerful eight-inch speaker plus tweeter. From a bountiful low range to clear highs, the output is transparent-sounding while ensuring a sense of volume. Another major distinctive is the excellent sense of positioning that you expect from a coaxial speaker. You'll enjoy excellent response even for the subtle expressions that are idiomatic to the acoustic guitar.
Bass reflex structure provides ample output power and rich low-frequency reproduction
A proprietary, optimized bass reflex structure is used, with every detail adjusted specifically for the acoustic guitar. The chassis uses ABS polymer for its light weight, durability, and excellent acoustical properties. This also allows for a 3D design that would be impossible with wooden material and achieves the ideal cabinet resonance. In addition, wood is used for the baffle, achieving the optimal resonance for a guitar amp. While the chassis is polymer, the stony-finish exterior also emanates a distinctive sense of high quality.
Independent EQ and high-quality effects allow detailed sound-shaping
The INSTRUMENT channel provides a three-band EQ with BASS, MIDDLE, and TREBLE. This gives you the means to shape the full range of an acoustic guitar's sound, from delicate tones to powerful strokes. The MIC channel provides an independent two-band EQ with BASS and TREBLE. Independent effects are also provided for each channel: the INSTRUMENT channel features high-quality chorus, reverb, and chorus+reverb, while the MIC channel features reverb. This one unit has everything you need to shape your sound, including vocals. The power amp section has a built-in limiter, so you're ensured of clean and undistorted sound even if the master control is raised too far.
Two-channel design with INSTRUMENT and MIC channels, and a generous selection of input/output jacks
For inputs, this amp provides not only INSTRUMENT, but also MIC with phantom power. Each input has an independent VOLUME control. The INSTRUMENT input also has a PHASE switch that reduces acoustic feedback. Additionally, there's an AUX IN jack for connecting your audio player or rhythm machine for jam sessions, a LINE OUT jack that can be connected to your PA system, and a headphone jack that’s ideal for practicing at home.
Vox VX50KB
PRESS RELEASE: The compact and lightweight VX series is joined by a new 50W model, specialized for keyboard and featuring Nutube, the new vacuum tube.
With a coaxial speaker that outputs clear sound even to the high-frequency range, and a bass reflex structure that reproduces rich low-frequency sound with ample power, this amp delivers high-quality sound from a compact and lightweight unit.
The three-channel design provides an independent volume control for each channel, and CH3 also supports mic input. This amp can also function as a simple and easily transportable PA system.
A full complement of input/output jacks is also provided, including an AUX IN jack, headphone jack, and a LINE OUT jack for connection to a PA system. This amp is also ideal for on-stage use as a monitor amp.
Revolutionarily lightweight and compact, with high 50W output
In spite of its high 50W of output power, the lightweight 4.1 kg (9lbs) body and compact design mean that transportation is easy. The one-piece ABS chassis ensures high durability and great sound quality while keeping the weight light.
The warm vacuum tube sound of Nutube
By using Nutube, the new vacuum tube, this amp achieves an output power of 50W while being compact, lightweight, and power-efficient. In addition to enjoying the rich overtones and sonic power of vacuum tubes, you'll also appreciate the clear tone with compression that particularly enhances piano and electric piano sounds.
Coaxial speaker provides clear output extending to the high-frequency range
The coaxial two-way speaker features a powerful eight-inch speaker plus tweeter. From a bountiful low range to clear highs, the output is transparent-sounding while ensuring a sense of volume. Another major advantage is the excellent sense of positioning that you receive from the VX50’s coaxial speaker. Even the sparkling highs of a piano or synthesizer will be expressed in every detail.
Bass reflex structure provides ample output power and rich low-frequency reproduction
A proprietary, optimized bass reflex structure is used, with every detail adjusted specifically for the response of keyboard instruments. The chassis uses ABS polymer for its light weight, durability, and excellent acoustic properties. This allows for a 3D design that would be impossible with wooden material and achieves the ideal cabinet resonance.
In addition, wood is used for the baffle, achieving the optimal resonance for a keyboard amp. While the chassis is polymer, a distinctive sense of high quality is emanated by the stony-finish exterior and a white/black color scheme based on a keyboard motif.
Three-band master EQ allows flexible sound control
The three-band master EQ with BASS, MIDDLE, and TREBLE controls is common to the three channels. It provides basic and flexible control that you need to shape your sound.
Three-channel design meets the demands of any scene. A rich array of input/output jacks
This unit's three-channel design meets the needs of any scene: three keyboards, two keyboards and a mic, or a stereo keyboard output plus a mic. It can also act as a simple PA system.
In addition to a master volume, independent volume controls are also provided for each channel 1–3. Furthermore, each channel also has a CLIP indicator to prevent distortion caused by excessive volume.
CH3 is also equipped with a PHASE switch. When a mic is connected to CH3, this switch can be used to correct phase interference with instruments that are connected to CH1 and CH2 or to reduce low-frequency acoustic feedback.
A full complement of input/output jacks are also provided, including an AUX IN jack for connecting your audio player or rhythm machine to enjoy jam sessions, a LINE OUT jack that can be used for connection to a PA system, and a headphone jack that's ideal for practicing at home.