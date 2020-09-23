Vote now for the greatest synth player of all time!

We talk a lot about great synths - both hardware and software - but the truth is that many of these instruments have become iconic not only because of their sonic qualities, but also because of the people who’ve played them.

Certain artists have become synonymous with particular keyboards and sounds, and it’s this relationship between human and machine that gives electronic instruments their soul.

It seems fitting, then, that we should take a moment to celebrate the very greatest synth players of all time. We’ve drawn up what we think is a pretty strong shortlist; now it’s time for you to vote for the best of the best.

Some of these players are renowned for their chops; others, while not as technically proficient, had - and still have - an ability to wring the absolute most out of a synth at exactly the right time. All, we think you’ll agree, have achieved legendary status.

So, have a browse, take time to ponder and pick a winner (you also have the option to choose a different player who isn’t on our list). We’ll keep the poll open until the end of September and bring you the results next month.