Virtual synth show Keys & Frequencies is heading your way this month

Thomann, Euro retail behemoth and in any normal year the force behind the annual Synth Reactor event, has announced a virtual replacement for its usual gathering of music tech influencers.

A statement from the organisers promises free access for all: "The Keys & Frequencies event is designed to offer a live platform to anyone interested in synthesizers and related topics, where you can get together, talk shop, connect and forge long-lasting and mutually-beneficial relationships."

A slew of live interviews, sessions and workshops hosted by big YouTube big beasts like LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER, DivKid and Doctor mix, will feature alongside a stream of appearances by artists including Mathew Jonson, Radioslave and Rebekah.

To sign up and learn more about the event, which is live on March 27, check out the video above and head over to the Thomann's Keys & Frequencies blog now.