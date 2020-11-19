Video rig tour and interview: the gear behind the monolithic and majestic post rock tones of Sweden's pg.lost

They might be in our 2020 best of guitar poll but pg.lost still have saved their big event until now; the release of new album Oscillate – further reason fans of atmospheric progressive and post-rock need this Swedish band in their lives.

Featuring a former member of Ghost, it's an instrumental record full of ethereal and majestic layers, and pg.lost a diverse maelstrom of tones and layers working together that fans of Neurosis, Godspeed You Black Emperor, Explosions In The Sky and Mono should appreciate. Which makes the rig tour video and round table discussion in the band's studio above even more interesting.

Founded in 2004 in Norrköping, Sweden, pglost is Mattias Bhatt, Martin Hjertstedt (ex- Ghost), Gustav Almberg (The Great Discord) and Kristian Karlsson (Cult of Luna).

In the video, the whole band also discuss their recording process on the new record.

"I think this album has more layers to it – you hear new things every time you listen" Kristian Karlsson

Oscillate finds the group streamlining their mindset with the creative approach, but actually getting deeper sonically as a result. “On the previous records we have always tried to make it very basic and clean when it comes to production, not too many overdubs or add-ons,” reveals bassist Kristian Karlsson, who is also the host of the rig tour video above.

“This time was more about not thinking about that at all. We don’t try to over analyse our records – it always starts with one or two songs and they often set the mood of the rest of the writing process. I think this album has more layers to it – you hear new things every time you listen. We’re really looking forward to hearing what the listeners think.”

Oscillate is released on 20 November via Pelagic Records. More info at: pelagic-records.com