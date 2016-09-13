Steve Von Till talks 30 years of Neurosis and reveals his infamous Chain Of Death guitar rig

“There are two racks within the Bradshaw switcher, which he calls my rat’s nest… I don’t think he likes it!

“Within that system, I’ve got different options before the split. Some things can affect both amp signals, so there’s a Fulltone OCD which I have several different settings for, from a clean boost to a bluesy gain to aggressive mid-gain.

“There’s also a Land Of The Rising Fuzz made by Fridgebuzzz - it’s like a Shin-ei Companion tone, but way more fucked-up. It’s this really bizarre fuzz that I really love: super-hairy and super-zippery - this exaggerated late-'60s distortion that has so much character. Sometimes I’ll combine it with the Rat… so I guess I have a lot of options for gain!

“Also before the split, I have a front of stage pedalboard, which is all my modulation weirdness. It’s set up as one giant true bypass loop - the Bradshaw system allows me to skip that 60 feet of cable at the touch of a button. I can mute both amps for different dynamics or add in the OCD, or whatever vibrato and reverb.

“I’ve changed the pedalboard a lot over the years. There’s a large one and a small one - it all depends on what kind of set we’re playing. On the current record and last couple of tours is an Electro-Harmonix Bass MicroSynth, which I’ve always used ever since I got it. I like the vintage one best because it’s more creamy, but they’re getting harder to find so I retired it for the modern one.

“Then I go to the wah, but I’m not a traditional wah player. I don’t do solos; I use it for slow filter sweeps. I’m using the Chicago Iron Parachute, which is a clone of the Parawah. It’s a giant, big blue beast, and I just recently picked up a Wilson effects clone of the same pedal.

“That pedal almost has a phase nature to it - this throaty midrange growl in the sweep. It goes down to all the subsonics when you go to the heel side; it can make you disappear. There’s a wider sweep that makes you want to dig your heels in - it feels pretty rewarding compared to a flimsy little thing.”

“After that, I go to a vibe - the one I’m using now is called DryBell Vibe Machine. It’s a very small MXR-sized box that sounds both unique and traditional at the same time. I think they’re made in the Eastern Block, which is pretty cool. I read some reviews, and these David Gilmour nerds online were all saying how great this was. I also used the Mojo Vibe from Sweet Sound.

“Then there’s an MXR Carbon Copy for dark, repeating delays. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to find the right sounds. When something becomes three-dimensional, I tend to like it. If it doesn’t make the cut, I’ll carry on looking for and pay for the right piece of gear. I geek out a lot and track it all down!

“After the delay is the Mu-Tron Phasor II. That’s the mother of all phasers - all the others seem one-dimensional to me. It’s the better half of the Mu-Tron Bi-Phase, which is a must for home-studio filter nerds! I’ve got one of those, too. You can hear it all over every record since [2004’s] The Eye Of Every Storm. There are entire parts where I play one note over two minutes using this phaser at a slow speed because I can disappear in it; it’s the perfect sweep. It’s hard to find and really expensive - I’ve got three and only one sounds right. That’s the one that goes out!

“The last piece, which is new for me, is the Retro-Sonic Chorus. I guess it’s modelled after some chorus everyone likes, maybe a Roland. It’s proper analogue old-school stuff made by this Canadian company who make it really true to that vintage sound.

“I’ll turn off the MicroSynth and the wah, leaving the rest on. That in itself becomes its own ambient music generator.

“I just love the filters and modulation. I like being able to create textures that are not necessarily normal guitar parts. There have been moments on Neurosis records where people think our guitars are synths or keyboards. We like manipulating things like that.

“I’ve had a POG, Moogerfooger Ring Mod, different things, but these are my bare bones. So, there you have it!”

You can hear the Chain Of Death in action on Fires Within Fires, which is released on 23 September via Neurot Recordings.

Neurosis play Koko, London on 7 and 8 November.