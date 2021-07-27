Create a video game soundtrack with the Raspberry Pi for the Retro Sounds music competition

The Retro Sounds competition invites chiptune enthusiasts to create an original piece of music for the intro screen to a fictional game, using a DIY computer kit called Raspberry Pi. Think you've got what it takes?

Launching today, the competition is being held in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the BBC Micro, a machine developed as part of the BBC Computer Literacy Project, which inspired a generation of young coders and gamers to explore the creative possibilities of computing. You could make music with the Micro, too.

The organisers of Retro Sounds are aiming to introduce a new generation to the possibilities of STEM, by showing that computers can be used for far more than just programming.

Entries will be judged by Matthew Applegate, known for making music with reprogrammed vintage computer systems under the name Pixelh8, and David Housten, a BAFTA-nominated video game composer.

The deadline for the competition is August 19th. Find out more and submit your entry at The National Museum of Computing's website.