Venn Audio releases V-Clip, a soft clipper plugin with saturation

V-Clip is the sequel to Free Clip, Venn Audio’s free soft clipper plugin. You’ll have to pay for this one, sadly, but you do get plenty of additional features in return.

As well as being useful as a clipping maximizer at the mastering stage, V-Clip can also be used for creative purposes - as a saturation tool, for example. It offers multiple waveform displays, fine-grain controls over positive/negative samples, DC offset and a clipping function parameter.

Check out the video above to see and hear what V-Clip can do. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs £25. Find out more on the Venn Audio website.

Venn Audio V-Clip features