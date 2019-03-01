The Vector hybrid synth enters into early production and more specs are revealed

The company behind the Vector hardware synth , which we reported on last year , is pleased to announced that the hybrid poly has come out of beta testing and enters into an early production phase.

The news is also joined by the announcement of more specs and sound demos. However, the guys behind Vector are keen to stress that there are no plans to upscale production to mass volumes at this time, so numbers will be low and a queueing system put in place.

Vector features and sound demos