Check out this teaser video of the Vector Synth

A company going by the name of Vector Synth has just released a sneak preview of a new digital hardware synth called Vector.

Currently there are very few details, but we hope that, with a name like Vector, it will indeed deploy vector synthesis, but who knows?

What we can glean from the video is that the instrument is a keyless module, sporting what could be a sizeable touchscreen at the heart of the interface.

Further controls look to include an arpeggiator, ADSR envelope and DSP in the form of delay, chorus, overdrive and reverb.

So far that’s all we have; we suggest you check out the Vector Synth website and sign up to the newsletter if you want to stay in the loop and find out more.