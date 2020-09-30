Valhalla DSP Supermassive updated: stellar free reverb plugin is now even more out of this world

Already one of the best free plugins of 2020, Valhalla’s Supermassive reverb/delay has just been updated to version 1.1.1, which adds two new modes.

Continuing the plugin’s galactic theme, these are known as Great Magellanic Cloud and Triangulum, and offer certain features not seen in other Supermassive modes.

These mostly relate to the behaviour of the Density knob which, in the case of the new modes (and unlike the existing ones), completely controls the echo density and acts more like the Diffusion control in some other Valhalla plugins.

The upshot of this, says Valhalla is that: “Triangulum and Great Magellanic Cloud extend the functionality of ValhallaSupermassive into longer looping delays, as well as sparse reverbs, loops that build into shorter repeating delays, and huge expansive reverbs that are perfect for electronic music.”

Supermassive is now VST3-compatible, too (in addition to VST 2.4, AAX and AU) and comes with new presets. It’s also worth noting that the update only applies to the 64-bit versions of the plugin; the 32-bit installers will remain online, but Valhalla says that everything it creates from now on will be 64-bit only.