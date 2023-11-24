Is this the best Black Friday plugin deal? 50% off Arturia V Collection 9 gets you 33 synth plugins for just over $300 - including emulations of the Roland Juno-6, Korg MS-20 and Oberheim OB-Xa

Synth plugins are ten-a-penny these days, and with so much choice out there, it's hard to know which are worth your time. There are a few manufacturers, though, that make tried-and-tested instruments with a reputation as being the best of the best. Arturia is one of those brands, and its flagship software instrument - the mighty V Collection 9 - is half price at Plugin Boutique this Black Friday.

V Collection 9 is one of the most (if not the most) popular bundles of synth plugins on the market, and for good reason. This suite of 33 software instruments brings together emulations of some of the most beloved analogue synthesizers, digital samplers, electric pianos, keyboards and organs in musical history, including the Korg MS-20, EMS Synthi, Yamaha, CS-80 ARP 2600, Mellotron, Fairlight CMI, Roland Juno-6 and Jupiter-8.

It's not all retro goodness, though: there are some surprising modern additions thrown in for good measure, including Augmented STRINGS and Augmented VOICES, two instruments that blend sampled strings and voices with state-of-the-art synthesis engines. This, combined with a library of over 14,000 (!) expertly crafted presets, make V Collection 9 one of the most versatile software instruments on the planet.

Arturia V Collection 9: was $653, now $326.21 Arturia certainly knows its emulations and V Collection recreates just about every vintage keyboard and synth out there - that's 33 different instruments, to be precise. Inside you'll find software versions of famous synths like Prophet-5, ARP 2600 and Juno-6 alongside classic keyboards such as Mellotron, Wurlitzer and VOX Continental. There are 14,000 preset sounds - it's pretty much every keyboard you could wish for, ready to play, in your DAW. A virtual synth museum, if you like!

Every instrument in Arturia V Collection 9