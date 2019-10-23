Universal Audio’s next-gen Apollo desktop audio interfaces have landed

Universal Audio has delivered on its promise and announced new Apollo desktop audio interfaces : the Apollo Twin X and Apollo x4.

The Apollo Twin X is an evolution of the highly-acclaimed Apollo Twin MkII , and is available in both duo and quad-core formats for running UAD plugins. It’s a 10-in/6-out Thunderbolt 3 audio interface that inherits A/D and D/A conversion from the Apollo X rackmount devices, and comes with two Unison-enabled preamps that model the impedance characteristics, gain stage “sweet spots” and unique circuit behaviours of a wide range of sought-after tube and solid state preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes.

There’s a Hi-Z instrument input, too, plus eight channels of additional digital I/O via Optical ADAT/SPDIF.

The quad-core Apollo x4 takes things further by offering more I/O - it’s a 12-in/18-out audio interface - four of those Unison preamps, two Hi-Z instrument inputs and two independent headphone outputs. The digital connectivity is here, too.