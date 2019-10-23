More

Universal Audio’s next-gen Apollo desktop audio interfaces have landed

By (, )

Apollo Twin X and x4 models offer Unison preamps and DSP

Universal Audio has delivered on its promise and announced new Apollo desktop audio interfaces: the Apollo Twin X and Apollo x4.

The Apollo Twin X is an evolution of the highly-acclaimed Apollo Twin MkII, and is available in both duo and quad-core formats for running UAD plugins. It’s a 10-in/6-out Thunderbolt 3 audio interface that inherits A/D and D/A conversion from the Apollo X rackmount devices, and comes with two Unison-enabled preamps that model the impedance characteristics, gain stage “sweet spots” and unique circuit behaviours of a wide range of sought-after tube and solid state preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes.

The best audio interface 2019: our pick of the best audio interfaces for music production

There’s a Hi-Z instrument input, too, plus eight channels of additional digital I/O via Optical ADAT/SPDIF.

The quad-core Apollo x4 takes things further by offering more I/O - it’s a 12-in/18-out audio interface - four of those Unison preamps, two Hi-Z instrument inputs and two independent headphone outputs. The digital connectivity is here, too.

Both interfaces ship with a selection of UAD plugins and run on PC and Mac. Prices are still to be confirmed, but you can find out more on the Universal Audio website.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info