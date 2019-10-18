Universal Audio to launch “new Apollo desktop interfaces” next week

With the Apollo range, Universal Audio already has some of the best audio interfaces in the business, but the line-up is set to get even better. The company has confirmed that “new Apollo desktop interfaces” will be announced at a special livestreamed launch event on 22 October.
This six-hour audio extravaganza kicks off at 11.00am PDT with a welcome from UA founder Bill Putnam Jr. A series of guests will then offer production tips and live tutorials; potential highlights include an appearance from MusicRadar favourite Cory Wong, discussing how to get a killer clean guitar tone, and an appearance from YouTube sensation Andrew Huang.
And, of course, we’ll find out more about those new Apollo interfaces. The Apollo Twin MkII is a perennial favourite, so there’s sure to be plenty of interest.
You can sign up to watch the event on the Universal Audio website. If you do, you’ll automatically be in with a chance of winning “UA swag”, while those who tune in on the day will get the opportunity to win a new Apollo desktop interface.