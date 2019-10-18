Universal Audio to launch “new Apollo desktop interfaces” next week

With the Apollo range, Universal Audio already has some of the best audio interfaces in the business, but the line-up is set to get even better. The company has confirmed that “new Apollo desktop interfaces” will be announced at a special livestreamed launch event on 22 October.

This six-hour audio extravaganza kicks off at 11.00am PDT with a welcome from UA founder Bill Putnam Jr. A series of guests will then offer production tips and live tutorials; potential highlights include an appearance from MusicRadar favourite Cory Wong , discussing how to get a killer clean guitar tone, and an appearance from YouTube sensation Andrew Huang.

And, of course, we’ll find out more about those new Apollo interfaces. The Apollo Twin MkII is a perennial favourite, so there’s sure to be plenty of interest.