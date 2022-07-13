Universal Audio offers a passive update to its Spark plugin subscription service as it adds the Pultec EQ Collection

When Universal Audio launched its UAD Spark software subscription service, one of the promises was that it would be “an evolving collection”, with new instruments and effects being added in due course.

True to its word, the company has now added the Pultec Passive EQ Collection to the bundle, giving subscribers access to some of the greatest tube EQs of all time in their DAWs.

The Pultec Collection was originally released for UA’s DSP-powered devices, but is now being offered natively for the first time. It includes emulations of the EQP-1A, MEQ-5, and HLF-3C hardware units, and can be used on vocals, guitars, drums and more. More than 100 presets are included to get you started.

“It’s fitting that the Pultec EQ Collection is now available in UAD Spark, alongside plugins from so many other iconic audio brands,” says Bill Putnam Jr, CEO of Universal Audio. “We created UAD Spark to bring the sound of the best studio hardware ever made to all music creators, and these classic equalisers certainly belong in that category.”

In other news, Spark now offers native support for M1 Macs, though you will can’t run it on Windows. The PC version is set to arrive later this year.