Universal Audio shoots for the moon with new Apollo X audio interfaces

Universal Audio is continuing its Apollo mission by launching four new rackmount audio interfaces . The Apollo X units are said to represent “the biggest leap forward for the Apollo line in history,” and are available right now for PC and Mac.

Sound quality is set to be improved with the inclusion of new A/D and D/A converters, while the HEXA Core UAD plugin processing is said to provide 50% more DSP for running UAD Powered Plug-Ins in real time. Universal Audio’s Unison technology, meanwhile, enables you to record through all manner of preamp emulations at near zero latency.

Other features include selectable +24dBu operating levels and both 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring support.

These are designed to be high-performance interfaces, and this is reflected in the prices. The entry-level Apollo x6 offers two Unison-enabled mic preamps and Hi-Z inputs and 16-in/22-out connectivity and costs $1,999, while the x8, which retails for $2,499, gives you four Unison-enabled mic pres and 18-in/24-out connectivity.

Spend a little more - $2,999, to be precise - and you could have the Apollo x8p, which includes eight Unison preamps for tracking drums and using in larger projects. There’s 18-in/22-out connectivity in this one.

Finally, for the money’s no object brigade, there’s the Apollo x16, a $3,499, 18-in/20-out unit that promises the widest dynamic range (133dB) of any Thunderbolt audio interface on the market.

You can find out more about the Apollo X range on the Universal Audio website.