Universal Audio reveals Apollo Twin X USB, promising 'elite' audio performance for Windows-based producers

By Will Groves
UA's acclaimed audio interface escapes Thunderbolt's clutches

Apollo Twin X USB
(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Universal Audio has revealed the latest tweak to its acclaimed Apollo audio interface line, opening up its Twin X's box of tricks to Windows-based musicians and producers.

Universal Audio Apollo Twin X on a desk with various recording equipment

(Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken)

Universal Audio Apollo Twin X review

We already love the previous iteration, calling the Twin X 'a triumph for home recording' in our frankly gushing review, so we're 99.9% sure we'll also be recommending the Twin X USB when it hits the test lab.

The Twin X USB retains the key USP of its predecessor, inheriting A/D and D/A conversion from the award-winning rackmounts of the pro Apollo X range, but adds USB 3 connectivity for Windows.

Of course, UA's secret sauce is still in play, with UAD-2 DUO Core processing allowing you to work through preamps from Neve, API, Manley, and more. 

Key features

Apollo Twin X USB

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

  • Desktop 10 x 6 USB 3 audio interface for Windows with next-generation 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion
  • UAD-2 DUO Core Processing for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency, regardless of audio buffer size
  • UnisonTM technology offers models of classic tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes
  • Built-in talkback mic
  • Improved monitor functionality including Mono, Mute, DIM, and ALT monitor controls
  • 2 premium Unison mic/line preamps; 2 line outputs; front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and headphone output
  • Up to 8 channels of additional digital input via optical ADAT or Optical S/PDIF
  • Includes Heritage Edition UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Teletronix LA-2A and 1176 compressor collections, 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ Collection, Pultec Passive EQ Collection, Pure Plate Reverb, and more
  • Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST & AAX in all major DAWs
  • Works with your Windows DAW via ASIO drivers

Apollo Twin X USB

(Image credit: Universal Audio)
Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.