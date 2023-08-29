Universal Audio reveals Apollo Twin X USB, promising 'elite' audio performance for Windows-based producers

Universal Audio has revealed the latest tweak to its acclaimed Apollo audio interface line, opening up its Twin X's box of tricks to Windows-based musicians and producers.

Rated (Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken) Universal Audio Apollo Twin X review

We already love the previous iteration, calling the Twin X 'a triumph for home recording' in our frankly gushing review, so we're 99.9% sure we'll also be recommending the Twin X USB when it hits the test lab.

The Twin X USB retains the key USP of its predecessor, inheriting A/D and D/A conversion from the award-winning rackmounts of the pro Apollo X range, but adds USB 3 connectivity for Windows.

Of course, UA's secret sauce is still in play, with UAD-2 DUO Core processing allowing you to work through preamps from Neve, API, Manley, and more.

Key features

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Desktop 10 x 6 USB 3 audio interface for Windows with next-generation 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

UAD-2 DUO Core Processing for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency, regardless of audio buffer size

UnisonTM technology offers models of classic tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes

Built-in talkback mic

Improved monitor functionality including Mono, Mute, DIM, and ALT monitor controls

2 premium Unison mic/line preamps; 2 line outputs; front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and headphone output

Up to 8 channels of additional digital input via optical ADAT or Optical S/PDIF

Includes Heritage Edition UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Teletronix LA-2A and 1176 compressor collections, 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ Collection, Pultec Passive EQ Collection, Pure Plate Reverb, and more

Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST & AAX in all major DAWs

Works with your Windows DAW via ASIO drivers