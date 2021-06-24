Universal Audio launches UAFX Control mobile app

We already know Universal Audio's three new UAFX effects pedals are very, very good and now the Control mobile app with Bluetooth connectivity we alluded to in our review has finally arrived to give players an enhanced experience.

The apps allow you to quickly adjust settings on the Astra Modulation Machine, Golden Reverberator and Starlight Echo pedals including the option to switch between true bypass or buffered/trails and change footswitch modes.

(Image credit: Future)

And if you've been too busy using your new UAFX modulation, delay or reverb pedal and haven't tried it yet, the desktop version of the Control app should be your first port of call. This allows you to register your UAFX pedal, update firmware and download the bonus effects each one offers. And these are definitely worth getting, as our review pointed out…

For the UAFX Golden Reverberator you get a free bonus Chamber & Plate effect (vintage percussion/constant plates and acoustic chamber). With the Starlight Echo station, it’s a Cooper Time Cube and the Astra Modulation Machine has the option of a Dharma 61 (dynamically controllable harmonic tremolo) and Phaser X90 (classic vintage phasing) effects.

The UA mobile Control app is available to download now for free via uaudio.com and is available for iOS and Android but UA advises users update their pedal’s firmware first via the UAFX desktop Control app for macOS/Windows.