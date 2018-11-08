Universal Audio announces UAD 9.7 with new Softube vocoder plugin and much more

Universal has announced the latest update to its UAD platform with yet another batch meticulously emulated plugins and new instruments.

The big ticket item to this update is, no doubt, the classic Lexicon 480L digital reverb, which deserved it’s own story . As for the rest of the update, well as you can see, there’s plenty to sate all users of Universal Audio’s interfaces and DSP boxes.

Softube has created a new vocoder plugin ($199/£149), which draws on all the analogue vocoder of the past, with some new features added in for good measure.

Softube Vocoder features

Generates iconic robotic vocal textures with classic analog vocoder tone

12-voice polyphonic carrier synth with multiple waveforms and selectable octave

Freeze function can be DAW-synced to clock division, or controlled via MIDI

Variable bands (4, 8, 12, 16, 20) offering vintage to modern vocoding effects

Notes and chords can be entered in real time with the built-in keyboard or via MIDI

The AMS Neve DFC Channel Strip ($299/£229) offers up the same DSP algorithms from the original AMS Neve Digital Film Console, renowned for its use in multi-format film dubbing and TV post production, that was also used to mix Oscar-winning soundtracks and countless hit TV shows.

AMS Neve DFC Channel Strip features

Access the sound of the AMS Neve Digital Film Console channel strip, the same used in the world's premier motion picture facilities

Four bands of fully parametric EQ, plus two bands of 4th-order filtering

Compressor, Limiter, Expander, Gate, and Dynamic EQ

Next up is the Suhr SE100 Amplifier ($149/£115), which has been by Brainworx and fully endorsed by John Suhr. The Suhr SE100 Amplifier fully intends to capture the original amplifier's tonal array, with the emulation of the custom "plexi-style" transformers and EL34-powered output section.

Suhr SE100 Amplifier features

Exacting emulation of the original Suhr SE100 tube amp, authenticated and endorsed by John Suhr and Doug Aldrich

120 advanced Impulse Responses (IR) to catch all styles and genres from high-gain to creamy-clean sounds

FX Rack includes host-syncable lo-fi delay, noise gate, tight and smooth filters, and power soak with pre and power amp bypass

Physical input impedance and hands-on gain staging with Unison™ technology

The Brainworx bx_masterdesk Classic ($99/£75) is built on the same high-end analog mastering chain as its big brother, the bx_masterdesk plug-in. This new Classic edition promises easy-to-use controls for a self-contained mastering environment, allowing you to produce your own high-level masters.

Brainworx bx_masterdesk Classic features

Full-fledged, professional analog mastering chain

Built and tuned with years of mastering experience by Brainworx founder Dirk Ulrich

Focuses on essential user interface elements for maximum control and ease of use

High-quality, field-proven audio processors, for easy and effective results

UAD 9.7 can be downloaded direct from the Universal Audio website, where you’ll also find more info on the latest update.