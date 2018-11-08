The legendary Lexicon 480L digital reverb officially comes to UAD 9.7

Universal Audio has announced the latest update to its UAD platform, with version 9.7 including the legendary Lexicon 480L digital reverb.

The new plugin is the only officially endorsed emulation of the renowned studio reverb and also sees the first time for the 480L's random time-varying "Effects" algorithm in the software realm.

Combining the dramatic reverse, doubling, tremolo and chorus sounds with its four-voice Twin Delay algorithm, the Effects algorithm turns the 480L into a versatile creative powerhouse.

The 480L is available now for £260/$349 and you’ll find more info on the Universal Audio website .

Lexicon 480L plugin features

Licensed and endorsed by Lexicon, featuring their pinnacle achievement algorithm designs

Provides the essential sound and control set of the legendary Lexicon hardware

Enduring Lexicon reverb and effects derived from final software version 4.10 including Plate, Hall, Room, Random, Ambience, Twin Delays and Effects algorithms

UAD plug-in recreates iconic desktop "LARC" remote with logical workflow improvements

Includes over 100 artist presets from Spike Stent, Chuck Zwicky, Eli Janney, Ian Boxill, Jacknife Lee, and more