Unable to wall mount acoustic treatment panels? t.akustik's new absorbers might be just the thing for you

By Simon Arblaster
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Ceiling-mounted panels offer an ideal solution if using a wall is out of the question

t.akustik PET Pendant Absorbers
(Image credit: t.akustik)

If you're looking to acoustically treat a space where mounting to a wall isn't a viable option, then t.akustik has come up with a solution that just might work for you.

The PET Pendant Absorbers strike the perfect balance for any space, be it a home studio or an office where mounting absorbers to the walls is not an option. 

Mounting to the ceiling via a suspension system, featuring two adjustable stainless-steel cables (each approx. 1m), the PET Pendant Absorbers can be arranged either vertically or horizontally depending on your requirements. 

The fittings are neat to provide a minimalist silhouette, stylistically, within your space and come in three different colours to help them complement the environment.

Coming in either black, silver grey or white colourways, you get two PET Pendant Absorbers in each set, alongside all the mounting equipment required for installation.

The absorbers come in three different sizes: 1200 x 300 x 25 mm (WxHxD); 1200 x 400 x 25 mm (WxHxD); 1200 x 500 x 25 mm (WxHxD). All at a thickness of 25mm. 

t.akustik's unique PET panels are dense enough to provide good absorption but also light enough to be hung, with the smallest panel coming in at just 1,64 Kg, the medium size at 2,14 Kg and the largest panel at just 2,66 Kg.

The PET Pendant Absorbers are available now from Thomann from just £95 for the 30 set, £104 for the 40 set and £11 for the 50 set. Check out the t.akustik website for even more acoustic treatment solutions.

Simon Arblaster
Simon Arblaster
Video Producer & Reviews Editor

I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info