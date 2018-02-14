UAD Software 9.5 includes Helios Type 69, A/DA Flanger and Friedman Buxom Betty amp plugins

Once again, it’s update time for Universal Audio’s UAD Software - we’re up to version 9.5 now - and that means new powered plugins for the platform.

The headliner this time is the Helios Type 69 Preamp and EQ Collection, which takes its inspiration from the Helios Type 69 console that was used in the creation of albums by the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and AC/DC, to name but a few.

The plugin is based on research into two Olympic Studios-era ‘golden units’ and promises an end-to-end recreation of a full analogue channel. This includes “the full character” of the transformer-based mic preamp and a “colourful” 3-band EQ. It costs $299, though owners of the Helios Type 69 Legacy plugin can upgrade for $199.

This isn’t the only tool in the UAD Software 9.5 box: the update also heralds the arrival of two guitar-centric plugins from Brainworx. First up, there’s the A/DA Flanger ($149), an emulation of the classic bucket-brigade flanger pedal that was used throughout the ‘80s and early ‘80s, and then we have the Friedman Buxom Betty Amplifier ($149). Not only is this an exacting emulation of the original amp, but it also includes 100 recording chains with multiple speaker cabinet impulse responses and an FX rack.

Find out more on the Universal Audio website. The new software is compatible with UAD-2 and Apollo hardware.