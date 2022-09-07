Universal Audio powers up its Volt audio interface range with new 4-channel models

Universal Audio has added two new 4-channel options to its Volt audio interface series - the Volt 476p and Volt 4.

Like the existing Volt 476, the Volt 476p has a built-in 1176-inspired compressor. However, it dispenses with the line inputs on channels 3 and 4, replacing them with two additional mic preamps, bringing the total to four.

Each preamp can be switched to Vintage mode for an “album-ready” sound - this emulates the sound of UA’s classic 610 tube preamp - and you also get three compressor presets that are tailored for recording vocals, guitars and synths/drum machines.

The Volt 476p operates at up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution and also offers dual headphone outputs, 48v phantom power, direct monitoring and MIDI I/O.

The Volt 4, meanwhile, doesn’t have the built-in compressor but is the first of the cheaper Volts to offer four channels. There are two preamps that offer the aforementioned Vintage mode, and line inputs on channels 3 and 4. Again, there’s 24-bit/192kHz conversion, 48v phantom power, direct monitoring and MIDI I/O, but just the one headphone output.

Both interfaces ship with a copy of Ableton Live Lite, a selection of plugins and a 30-day trial of Spark, UA’s plugin subscription service. They’re compatible with PC, Mac, iPad and iPhone.

The Volt 476p (opens in new tab) and Volt 4 (opens in new tab) are available now priced at $469 and $259 respectively. We should also note that if you purchase any Volt audio interface before 31 October, you can claim the native versions of UA’s Teletronix LA-2A Collection and Pure Plate Reverb plugins for free.