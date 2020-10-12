Two limited edition Fender Player Strat HSS guitars at up to $160 off

Guitar Center are getting into the Prime Day spirit with their own sale event, and we'll be featuring the juiciest deals on offer all week.

Exhibit A: Today, you can grab couple of limited edition Fender HSS Stratocaster electric guitars for just $599.99. That's a discount of up to $160, people.

First up, there's a tasty Candy Red Burst model (normally costing $729.99) which features an alder body and C-shaped neck with 22 medium jumbo frets on a Pau Ferro fretboard.

Slightly more heavily discounted, the Blue burst equivalent (originally $759.99) again features an alder body, this time augmented with a gorgeous flame maple top. Here the Pau Ferro is replaced by a maple fretboard.

Both feature the all-important HSS pickup set-up, comprising of a Player Series humbucker followed by a pair of Player Series single coils, controlled via 5-way selector and tone knobs.

Guitar Center's sweetest deals often get snapped up quickly due to limited stock, so we wouldn't expect these to hang around for too long, so you may want to get a move on.

And, of course, keep an eye out for loads more of the best Prime Day music deals on MusicRadar over the next couple of days.

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $599.99

Reduced from $729.99, this Candy Red model has an alder body, Pau Ferro fretboard and HSS pickup configuration to make it a versatile, quality instrument.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

The Blue Burst is reduced from $760. Again featuring an alder body, but with a handsome flame maple top and maple fretboard, and that HSS pickup configuration this is another proven performer.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...