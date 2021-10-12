More

The Latin Percussion Wood Tapa aims to turn your snare drum into a cajon

By

LP’s calling it “The ultimate snare drum hack”

Percussion brand LP (Latin Percussion) has unveiled what it believes to be the ultimate snare drum hack with its brand new Wood Tapa - a percussion instrument that turns your regular 14” snare drum into a snare-cajon.

The Wood Tapa is a brand new concept, built from baltic birch ply, and offering the tonality of a cajon from any standard 14" snare or tom. Replacing your snare’s batter-side head with a 14” baltic birch playing surface, it’s held in place by the drum’s tension lugs. 

LP Wood Tapa snare/cajon

(Image credit: Latin Percussion)
Once fitted, the Wood Tapa can be played with hands, brushes - thanks to its textured top surface - soft mallets or rods. Meanwhile the oversized, rounded edges making it more forging for hand-playing, serving-up woodsy cajon-like sounds without the need for transporting a full cajon. 

The LP Wood Tapa is available now in either 8-lug or 10-lug versions. 