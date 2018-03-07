Tracktion’s Waveform 9 DAW is designed to help you find your unique sound

Tracktion Software has announced version 9 of its Waveform DAW, which may come as a surprise to those who recall that what appeared to be the first version of the software was only launched last year. However, the numbering also takes into account all the previous versions of Tracktion’s previous DAW… er, Tracktion.

Leaving the moniker issue aside, Waveform 9 includes a library of 24-track drum loop construction kits. These can be used in conjunction with the new Multi Sampler instrument, which enables you to dissect and rearrange your beats. There’s also the new Modular Mixing Tool, which can be used to customise the interface and give you more control. Elsewhere, improvements have been made to the MIDI pattern generator, and there are new modifiers.

James Woodburn, Tracktion Founder and Principal, said: “Our team knows successful artists spend a lot of time creating libraries of sounds to use in their songwriting. We have spent time refining Waveform’s ability to discover, manipulate, store and retrieve user content in the Multi Sampler.

“This, combined with the universal ability to save presets (tracks, edits, plugins, racks, etc) with audible loop previews means users can quickly generate content, store it, locate it, and expand to original format faster than ever before. Waveform 9 empowers users to create their own, individual sound.”

Find out more and download a demo on the Tracktion Software website. Waveform 9 prices start at $109, with upgrades from previous versions available from $59. It runs on Windows, Mac and Linux.