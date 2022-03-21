Tracktion Software says that Waveform Pro 12 is “the most creative, inspirational and affordable DAW ever created”

We’re used to DAW developers talking about releasing the ‘biggest’ update to their software in a while, but in the case of Tracktion’s Waveform Pro, we’re told that version 12 is the ‘broadest’ revision in a decade.

Presumably, this refers to the fact that improvements have been made right across the board: there’s a new Smart Browser, more plugins and effects, a reworked audio engine, enhanced MIDI features, improved hardware controller support and more.

The end result, we’re assured, is “the most creative, inspirational and affordable DAW ever created”.

The new browser is designed to speed up your workflow, with fast access to key elements of Waveform 12, the option to colour-code favourites, and Smart Lists that can be used to preview and consolidate edit and project items.

There’s also a new instrument - the sub-friendly BASSOSC - 15 revised audio effects, six utility plugins and the Dual Guitar IR, which can be used to emulate guitar and bass amp cabinets.

On the editing side, there are now MIDI Fold options and a new Event List Editor. Drum Grid Mode, meanwhile, is a beat-centric alternative to the piano roll, and includes randomisation options to humanise the likes of velocity, pitch, note start and note length.

There are also Step Clips, which promise to breathe life into basic patterns, and MIDI Strum, which is designed to add movement and realism.

The new audio engine, meanwhile, is said to dramatically improve CPU performance, enabling enhancements such as a remove silence tool - useful for podcasters and dialogue editors.