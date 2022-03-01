Trace Elliot launches the TE-1200, a bass amp with “1200 Watts of bone-rattling true RMS power”

Trace Elliot has unveiled the TE-1200, a 1200-watt Class D bass amp with a powerful four-band EQ and a host of pro-quality features to make it suitable for any live situation or in the studio.

The TE-1200 has active controls for Bass, Low Mid, High Mid and Treble to shape your tone, plus Trace Elliot’s Pre Shape 1 button for applying the classic Trace Elliot EQ curve in an instant. This Pre Shape 1 feature can also be turned on and off via the bundled footswitch.

The front panel also has controls for Gain and Output, the threshold of both of the Lo- and Hi-Band compressors, a button for placing the compressor before or after the EQ, a mute switch, and a 1/4” output for connecting your favourite guitar amp headphones for silent practice.

(Image credit: Trace Elliot)

On the rear you’ll find MIDI inputs and outputs, to which you can connect the four-button MIDI footswitch to control an array of front panel functions, and the unit ships with a 25-foot MIDI cable.

Other connections include USB, allowing you to use the TE-1200 as a recording interface, plus a pre and post-balanced XLR output with groundlift, a pair of Neutrik Speakon outputs, and a buffered effects loop that is footswitchable. The rear panel also has a buffered tuner/dry feed jack, too.

The TE-1200 can be configured in a number of ways depending on how you intend to use it. Trace Elliot has included everything you need to use multiple units at the same time, for such occasions as when you headline Wembley Stadium.

All this and the TE-1200 weighs just 11.5 lbs. Appropriately, it ships with a gig-bag for carrying around, and with a rack-mounting kit. Priced $999, the TE-1200 is available now. See Trace Elliot for more details.