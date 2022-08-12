Trace Elliot introduces the Pro series 4x10 and 2x12 Cabinets

Big rig kingpin Trace Elliot is back with a choice of new cabinets for the larger stage.

Aimed at the professional musician, the new TE Pro 4x10 (opens in new tab) and 2x12 (opens in new tab) Cabinets combine power, performance and sonic versatility with a tough, roadworthy build.

The new cabs follow up this year’s 1200-watt TE-1200 bass amp head – a formidable unit capable of driving up to two Trace Elliot Pro Cabinets (opens in new tab).

The TE Pro 4x10 Cabinet features a quartet of custom-designed 10-inch neodymium drivers along with a high frequency compression tweeter for ultimate depth and clarity.

Meanwhile, the TE Pro 2x12 Cabinet pairs an ultra high-end coaxial 12-inch driver with a 12-inch woofer-only complement, handling the bass guitar’s complete sonic picture with ease.

The drivers are protected during transit by a magnetically attached front panel.

While the TE Pro 4x10 and 2x12 Cabinets are aimed at larger venues, Trace Elliot says they have been built for “any style” and “any stage.”

Capable of handling in excess of 1000 watts of true RMS power at 8 ohms, their newly designed crossover improves overload protection while dual parallel Neutrik Speakon 1/4-inch combination input jacks expand the units’ connectivity.

Both the TE Pro 4x10 and 2x12 Cabinets are constructed using reinforced 15mm poplar plywood.

Covered in a tough, weather-resistant two-stage epoxy coating, metal corners have been added for extra reinforcement and protection.

A top recess has been built in to hold the TE-1200 bass amp head, while foot recesses on three sides allow for neat and stable horizontal and vertical stacking with other TE Pro Cabinets.

With carrying handles conveniently located on all four sides and optional high-quality 3-inch locking casters complimenting the cabs’ rubber feet, moving the TE Pro Cabinets around is as easy as can be.

