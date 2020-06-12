Tosin Abasi teaches his incredible selective guitar picking technique

The word guitar trailblazer isn't one to be thrown around lightly in playing circles but Animals As Leaders founder Tosin Abasi continues to be its definition in the contemporary progressive scene.

His advanced selective picking technique is a case in point. "It's a term I use to describe producing notes on the guitar, where I divide my left and right hand up," he explains in the first of two tutorial videos on his YouTube channels.

Tosin is planning on upping the frequency of his video output on there so it's well worth keeping an eye out for more.