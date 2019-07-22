Toneboosters puts its AI-powered Equalizer plugin on your iPad

Toneboosters has brought its Equalizer 4 plugin to the iPad, promising an unrivalled workflow and a “gorgeous, functional user interface”.

TB Equalizer, as its known, is designed to be a mastering-grade professional EQ, and promises the same quality of sound as the desktop version. It uses AI to make content-dependent equalisation suggestions, while a zero-latency mode means that you can use it in a live situation.

TB Equalizer runs standalone, via Inter-App Audio and as an AUv3 plugin. it’s available on the Apple App Store priced at $5.99/£5.99.

TB Equalizer specs