Toneboosters puts its AI-powered Equalizer plugin on your iPad

Toneboosters has brought its Equalizer 4 plugin to the iPad, promising an unrivalled workflow and a “gorgeous, functional user interface”.
TB Equalizer, as its known, is designed to be a mastering-grade professional EQ, and promises the same quality of sound as the desktop version. It uses AI to make content-dependent equalisation suggestions, while a zero-latency mode means that you can use it in a live situation.
TB Equalizer runs standalone, via Inter-App Audio and as an AUv3 plugin. it’s available on the Apple App Store priced at $5.99/£5.99.
TB Equalizer specs
- Mastering grade, professional equalizer and spectrum analyser
- The same professional sound as the desktop version
- Up to 16 filter sections with a very wide range of filter types
- Run each section in dynamic or static mode
- Run each section with digital purity or analog character
- Oversampling and antialiasing modes to further improve sound quality
- Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for contentdependent equalisation suggestions
- Audition mode to easily identify problematic frequency areas
- Automatic make up function for every section
- Zero latency mode for live operation
- Lasso function to select and move multiple filters simultaneously
- Piano display to select musical note frequencies
- Output VU meters showing peak and RMS levels simultaneously
- Undo/redo, and A/B comparison
- Color themes for the user interface
- Adjustable colours for every filter section
- Mid, side, left, right processing for stereo input for each section
- Legacy InterApp Audio (IAA) support
- Efficient, low CPU usage