More

Toneboosters puts its AI-powered Equalizer plugin on your iPad

By ()

A desktop-quality EQ hits the App Store

Toneboosters TB Equalizer
(Image credit: Toneboosters)

Toneboosters has brought its Equalizer 4 plugin to the iPad, promising an unrivalled workflow and a “gorgeous, functional user interface”.

TB Equalizer, as its known, is designed to be a mastering-grade professional EQ, and promises the same quality of sound as the desktop version. It uses AI to make content-dependent equalisation suggestions, while a zero-latency mode means that you can use it in a live situation.

TB Equalizer runs standalone, via Inter-App Audio and as an AUv3 plugin. it’s available on the Apple App Store priced at $5.99/£5.99. 

TB Equalizer specs

  • Mastering grade, professional equalizer and spectrum analyser
  • The same professional sound as the desktop version
  •  Up to 16 filter sections with a very wide range of filter types
  • Run each section in dynamic or static mode
  •  Run each section with digital purity or analog character
  • Oversampling and antialiasing modes to further improve sound quality
  •  Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for contentdependent equalisation suggestions
  • Audition mode to easily identify problematic frequency areas
  • Automatic make up function for every section
  • Zero latency mode for live operation
  • Lasso function to select and move multiple filters simultaneously
  • Piano display to select musical note frequencies
  • Output VU meters showing peak and RMS levels simultaneously
  • Undo/redo, and A/B comparison
  • Color themes for the user interface
  • Adjustable colours for every filter section
  • Mid, side, left, right processing for stereo input for each section
  • Legacy InterApp Audio (IAA) support
  • Efficient, low CPU usage

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info