“We do not collaborate with Behringer in any way”: Tone2 Audiosoftware says that it had nothing to do with the development of Vintage, Behringer’s mysteriously absent free soft synth plugin

Following speculation that it may have had something to do with the creation of Behringer’s new Vintage soft synth plugin, Tone2 Audiosoftware has released a statement saying that it had no involvement in its development whatsoever.

When Vintage was unveiled, earlier this week, various commentators were quick to point out that it looked rather like Tone2’s Saurus synth, which was released more than a decade ago and is still available to buy now. This led some to suspect that Vintage was the result of a collaboration between the two companies, but it turns out that this isn’t the case.

(Image credit: Tone2)

“The look and feel of the recently released Behringer Vintage has caused confusion among our customers,” wrote Tone2 on Facebook. “Behringer Vintage is NOT a new version of Tone2 Saurus. Both products have a different synthesis architecture and sound different. We are not involved in the development of Behringer Vintage.”

Just to clarify things further, Tone2 adds: “We are not responsible for the graphics, the sound engine, or anything else related to it. Behringer has not licensed graphics or source codes from us. We do not collaborate with Behringer in any way.”

Message received loud and clear, but confusion still reigns in relation to Vintage’s availability. Having released it as a free plugin, Behringer now seems to have pulled the registration page from its website, and there’s no mention of it either there or on its Facebook page (the company’s most frequently used channel of communication).

It remains to be seen whether Vintage will ever resurface, but if it does, we do now know for sure that Tone2 had nothing to do with it.