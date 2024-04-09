Behringer releases a free Vintage synth plugin, but you might struggle to download it

Way back in 2019, Behringer asked its Facebook fans what they thought about the idea of the company creating its own range of VST plugins, and a few months later, it claimed to be working on a free DAW that would come with a selection of effects and instruments built in. We’ve yet to see any evidence of this, but Behringer has now released a free VST synth known as Vintage.

As its name suggests, this is modelled on the classic analogue synths of the ‘70s and ‘80; unlike many of Behringer’s hardware synths, though, it isn’t a direct emulation of any specific product. The ‘wooden’ end cheeks are there to emphasise the plugin’s all-round ‘vintageness’, and the interface is scalable.

You get a couple of oscillators with hard sync, two LFOs, a pair of filters and the same number of envelopes. If you want to download Vintage - it runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats - all you need to do is hand over your details on the Behringer website.

That said, when you click on the link to the registration page, at the time of writing you’re told that it can’t be found. This suggests that Behringer may have taken it down, perhaps after it was struggling to cope with the weight of demand.

Some people have clearly managed to get hold of Vintage, though - check out the video below for a flavour of what you're currently missing.

Assuming the company gets its digital house in order, it looks like Vintage could be just the first of several plugins to be released, as this is said to be part of a ‘Synth Suite’. Whether that long-awaited DAW will now turn up as well remains to be seen.