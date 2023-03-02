Here’s your invite to a Zoom call with Timbaland and DJ Khalil, who’ll be discussing Serato’s stem separation technology and the future of sampling

After three years spent attending virtual work meetings you’ve probably had quite enough of Zoom calls, but Serato and Beatclub are hosting one that you might just want to sign up to. Presented by the Beatclub Academy in partnership with Serato, this will feature Timbaland and DJ Khalil discussing the future of sampling and, specifically, how this could be shaped by the “revolutionary” Serato Stems technology.

Introduced in Serato DJ in 2022 and now part of Serato Studio 2, Stems enables you to isolate the vocals, bass and drum parts from a mixed audio file, giving you greater flexibility when it comes to sampling, remixing, DJing and creating mash-ups.

The event will be hosted by OP Miller, and feature a demo of Serato Studio 2.0. The main event, though, will be Timbaland and DJ Khalil discussing how they believe that the software, and the Stems feature in particular, will change the way that producers work.

The pair have decades of experience between them, so we’re hopeful that it should be an insightful conversation.

The ‘Serato & Beatclub Present: The Future Of Sampling’ event will take place on Zoom on 7 March at 5pm EST/10pm GMT. All you have to do to book your place on the call is RSVP on the Beatclub (opens in new tab) website.

As a further bonus, all attendees will receive a six-month licence for Serato Studio 2.0, so you’ll have plenty of time to try out the Stems technology for yourself.