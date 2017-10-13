Tim Exile’s Shed Loads of Resonators promise “infinite possibilities”

Tim Exile’s latest Reaktor plaything is SLOR, which stands for Shed Loads of Resonators. This is an audio mutator that, when it’s fed even a simple sound, can generate something much bigger and more complex.

SLOR features audio-reactive processing algorithms that enable you to create entire tracks from single beats and turn background noises into soundscapes. Its ‘infinite resonators’ “control the feedback path to allow transformations which are both extreme and tightly controlled”.

The main interface is pretty straightforward, but if you want to dive in deeper you can click the + icons and access features such as live transient detection, envelope following, morphing, parametric polyphonic LFOs, polyphonic scale mapping, swarm pattern switching and more.

Find out more on the Tim Exile website. SLOR costs £49 and is compatible with PC and Mac. You’ll need the free Reaktor Player 6.2 in order to run it.