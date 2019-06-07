This week’s best free plugins and music software: VST brass, chorus, a music box and a sequencer

If you've spent June's disposable income already, fear not, as we've got four software studio upgrades that won't cost you a penny.

This week's free plugin round-up features a colourful chorus (literally), a ballsy brass synth, a tinkling music box and a step-loaded sequencer.

Read on for more and download at your leisure.

Lurker Beats Lurker Chorus

With its eye-popping, web 1.0-style interface, the Lurker Chorus plugin isn’t going to win any design awards, but if it sounds good, you might be able to get past that. What’s more, it has the distinct advantage of being free.

This is a 4-voice stereo chorus with automatic tempo sync and stereo spread. For each chorus you can adjust the rate, depth, feedback and volume, and there’s also an EQ.

Lurker Chorus can be downloaded for free from the Lurker Beats website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.

Fanan Team Brassinematic

A virtual analogue, cinematic brass machine (hence the name), Brassinematic features four waveform oscillators that can deliver baritone sax, french horn, trombone and trumpet sounds. You can also mix these oscillators together to create a full brass ensemble, and play with familiar synthesis controls and effects to get the sound you're looking for.

This one is Windows only and available in VST format. Get it on the Fanan Team website.

Spitfire Audio LABS Music Box

The latest addition to Spitfire Audio's free LABS series of software instruments is a pair of music boxes. One comes from composer and artist Hannah Peel, who used her music box on her score for Game Of Thrones episode The Last Watch, while the other was sampled at Spitfire HQ on top of a piano for additional resonance.

Get the Music Box and other LABS plugins on the Spitfire Audio website.

Full Bucket Music SequencAir

A free step sequencer that also contains its own monophonic synthesizer, SequencAir offers 16 chainable banks and 16 sequencer steps per bank. Each step has its own Note, Octave, Velocity, Gate, Skip and Mute controls, and you can sync to host and set your swing level.

You can grab SequencAir for PC and Mac from the Full Bucket Music website. It operates as a VST plugin.