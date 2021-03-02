This stunning vintage Minimoog synth comes in a custom case, and it could be yours

The Bob Moog Foundation has launched one of its regular raffles, and the prize this time is a very special Minimoog synth .

With the serial number 8903, this is a fully-restored Minimoog that comes in a custom cabinet made from rare African Makore wood.

“This year marks the 50th year anniversary of Minimoog’s shipping to customers from the original R.A. Moog factory in Trumansburg, NY,” notes Michelle Moog-Koussa, executive director of the Bob Moog Foundation. “The Minimoog set the standard for an entire industry that followed, with its robust build, iconic sound, and elegant design. We are excited to offer an instrument of this caliber to our supporters all over the world as the prize for our spring raffle.”

(Image credit: Bob Moog Foundation)

This particular Minimoog was built at Moog Music’s Buffalo, NY-era factory in the late ‘70s, and has an estimated value of $6,500. The restoration was carried out by renowned synth technician Wes Taggart, who also happens to be a capable woodworker. He crafted the custom cabinet, too, creating a one-of-a-kind Minimoog that would take pride of place in any studio.

The raffle is open internationally, with tickets costing $20 each. You can also buy six for $100, 14 for $200, or 40 for $500. It’ll run until 29 March 2021, or until all 4,500 tickets are sold.

Funds raised from the raffle will be used to expand the Foundation’s educational project, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool , and also to support the Moogseum , which is located in Asheville, NC.