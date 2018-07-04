This rare Roland TB-303 sounds like no other

How well do you think you know the Roland TB-303? Din Sync ’s very own Paul Barker compares four of the most sought-after acid line-makers, with some rather interesting results.

There are four known iterations of the 303 that came to market during its short run between 1981 and 1984: types A, B, C and D. More information on that subject can be found on the Analogue Renaissance website .

On this particular test bench are two Din Sync RE-303 models alongside two originals. One of these is a type C, while the other is unknown and carries what appears to be a very early serial number - a prototype, perhaps?

Check out the video below for the full rundown. Paul is very keen to stress that this is by no means a scientific comparison, but it’s plain to hear that there is something very different going on with the envelope in the ‘unknown’ model.