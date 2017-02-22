This is what bass strings sound like on guitar

Remember when YouTube bass ace Davie504 played with guitar strings on bass? Well, now he's reversed the process, stringing a guitar up with bass strings.

The results, which you can see in the video above, are typically funky, and utilise bass strings for the lower four (EADG), while the top two (BE) are guitar strings.

We dig it. As for Davie504's next challenge, YouTube commentators have already had some interesting ideas involving piano strings, dental floss and sea bass... Suffice to say, we're looking forward to it.