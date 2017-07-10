This is the right way to play The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night chord

The exact way to play this chord has long been the subject of debate, and many voicings of the chords have been suggested over the years.

The guys from the touring Beatles musical Let It Be Live use an Fadd9 played on a six-string guitar and an Am11 played on the 12-string guitar. This was accompanied by a D note on McCartney’s bass.

Mixed together, the notes form a Dm7add11, but you can play it as a Dm11/G if you’re playing on one guitar.

Below, Stephen Hill and Michael Gagliano (aka George Harrison and John Lennon in the Let It Be musical) show you their approach to the chord and how to play the rest of the song.